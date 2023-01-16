UNIUM (UNM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.78 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $33.96 or 0.00159536 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $98.78 million and $855.21 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.95408532 USD and is up 10.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $950.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

