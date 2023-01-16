Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 1,484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $15.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 4. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

