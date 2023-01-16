Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 1,484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $15.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 4. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
