USDX [Kava] Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004184 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.51 million and $244,534.89 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,100.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00581050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00209504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00050518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

