Utrust Price Hits $0.0960 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $47.99 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00436020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.99 or 0.30605370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00754959 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

