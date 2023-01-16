Utrust Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and $2.69 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

