Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Tops $46.92 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00430257 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,305.64 or 0.30209700 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00764436 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

