Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.01 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $301.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

