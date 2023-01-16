Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21,145.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 5.90% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.01 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $301.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

