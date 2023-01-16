Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,810,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,489. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
