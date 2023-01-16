Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
