Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

