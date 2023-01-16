Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.23 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $61.23 million and approximately $921,438.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00079900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00060480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,401,529,899 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

