Venus BUSD Market Capitalization Hits $58.81 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.81 million and $19.06 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.47 or 0.30187450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00767152 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181896 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28,091,350.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

