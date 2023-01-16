Venus USDC (vUSDC) One Day Volume Tops $21.86 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.06 million and $21.86 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02180162 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,582,716.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

