Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $48.77 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Verge has a market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,137.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00416369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.00834169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00106801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00595436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00213771 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,033,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

