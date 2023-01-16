Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the December 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Versus Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 7,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 843.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

