Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 104,465 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Amgen worth $269,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day moving average of $256.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

