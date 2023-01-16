Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,063,313 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5,833.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $252,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crown by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Crown by 14.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

