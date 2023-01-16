Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $231,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,375.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $158.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

