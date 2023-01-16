Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of BorgWarner worth $318,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $59,609,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $16,152,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in BorgWarner by 640.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BWA opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

