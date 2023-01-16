Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,127,786 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $357,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

