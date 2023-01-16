Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 288,848 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $222,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.3 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMH opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.