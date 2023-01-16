Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 697,027 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Textron worth $375,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

