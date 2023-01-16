Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $275,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MOH opened at $300.25 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.30.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

