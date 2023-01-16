Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $409,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.22 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.