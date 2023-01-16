Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,207 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of W. R. Berkley worth $339,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

