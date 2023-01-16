Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 198,834 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $346,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

