VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

