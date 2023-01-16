Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Update

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,638,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 78,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,700. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

