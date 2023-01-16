Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($134.52) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12-month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

