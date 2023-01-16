Voss Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.01. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.