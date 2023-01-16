Voss Capital LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 3.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.98. 11,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.85. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.