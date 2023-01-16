Voss Capital LLC Has $42.48 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for 12.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Extreme Networks worth $42,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.18. 24,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The business had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

