Voss Capital LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Peabody Energy makes up about 0.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 456.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 548,851 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 93,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,145. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

