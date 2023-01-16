Voss Capital LLC Purchases 225,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,819,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Avaya accounts for 1.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 82.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya Price Performance

AVYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.