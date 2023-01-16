Voss Capital LLC Sells 100,010 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,010 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Aptose Biosciences worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 30,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

