Voss Capital LLC Takes $760,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $55.67. 71,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

