Vow Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $135.96 million and $426,035.86 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”



