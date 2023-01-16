Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,188,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

