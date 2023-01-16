WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Equities research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

