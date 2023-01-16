Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.49 million and $885,417.44 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00432370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,323.71 or 0.30349215 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00768364 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,646,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,671,747 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

