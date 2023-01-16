Wells Fargo & Company Trims PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price to $43.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $36.48 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 207,804 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.