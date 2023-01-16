WhiteCoin Trading Up 56.5% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $60.42 million and $709,328.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00408394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018632 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,405,405 coins and its circulating supply is 762,937,638 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

