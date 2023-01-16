WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHF. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,386. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
