WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHF. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,386. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 206,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.