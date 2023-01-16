WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $39.81. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000.

