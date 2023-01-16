WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $39.81. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $50.97.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
