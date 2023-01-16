WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 68,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.