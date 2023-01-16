World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.20 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $65.46 million and approximately $834,148.72 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,928,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

