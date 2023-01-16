Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $87.70 million and approximately $166,226.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00431154 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.48 or 0.30265389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00771303 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,243,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,054,206 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,208,779 with 1,717,018,948 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04345963 USD and is up 12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $341,525.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

