Xensor (XSR) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $240,449.26 and $11,188.85 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s launch date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

