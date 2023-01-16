XSGD Market Capitalization Hits $48.36 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. XSGD has a market cap of $48.36 million and $1.22 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00436020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.99 or 0.30605370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00754959 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,590,270 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

