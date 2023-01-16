Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

